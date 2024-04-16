Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,647 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Brixmor Property Group worth $4,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BRX. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 170.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on BRX shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.75 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 225,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,176,173. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Brixmor Property Group news, Director Michael B. Berman sold 10,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $239,039.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,487.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 225,051 shares in the company, valued at $5,176,173. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Performance

Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $21.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.11. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.40 and a 1-year high of $24.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.53.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $316.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.77 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 24.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Brixmor Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.273 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. This is a boost from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.92%.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

