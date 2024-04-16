Cerity Partners LLC Acquires 11,777 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 334,222 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,777 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $6,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RF. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Regions Financial by 715.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 2,000.0% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup raised Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.39.

Regions Financial Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:RF opened at $19.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $13.72 and a twelve month high of $21.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.95.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 22.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Regions Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 45.93%.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

