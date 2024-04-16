Cerity Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 22,782 Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 22,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,055,000. Cerity Partners LLC owned about 0.05% of Everest Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Everest Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Everest Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Everest Group in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Everest Group in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of Everest Group in the fourth quarter worth about $177,000. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Everest Group

In related news, CEO Mike Karmilowicz acquired 285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $352.39 per share, with a total value of $100,431.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,730,400.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Everest Group news, CFO Mark Kociancic purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $349.00 per share, for a total transaction of $349,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 25,733 shares in the company, valued at $8,980,817. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mike Karmilowicz purchased 285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $352.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,431.15. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,730,400.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 2,485 shares of company stock valued at $874,786 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Everest Group Stock Performance

EG stock opened at $359.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $376.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $380.58. Everest Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $331.08 and a one year high of $417.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $25.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.63 by $10.55. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Everest Group had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 25.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $12.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 61.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Everest Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. Everest Group’s payout ratio is currently 11.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on EG. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Everest Group from $402.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Everest Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $421.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Everest Group from $445.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Everest Group from $466.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Everest Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $452.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $432.11.

Everest Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

