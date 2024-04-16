Cerity Partners LLC Buys 5,103 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 262.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,046 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,103 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $6,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Caprock Group LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.4% during the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 475 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.4% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5.1% in the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 248 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on ORLY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,003.00 to $1,078.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,060.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Mizuho began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,225.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $954.00 to $986.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,090.76.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $1,069.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,089.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,005.60. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $860.10 and a fifty-two week high of $1,169.11. The firm has a market cap of $63.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.86.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.07 by $0.19. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 139.01% and a net margin of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 42.09 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 269 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,039.28, for a total transaction of $279,566.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,316. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,028.00, for a total value of $5,140,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,400,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,039.28, for a total value of $279,566.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,316. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,468 shares of company stock valued at $28,769,333. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.