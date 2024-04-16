Cerity Partners LLC Buys Shares of 142,298 Bondbloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF)

Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bondbloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 142,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,143,000. Cerity Partners LLC owned about 0.82% of Bondbloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Bondbloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Bondbloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Bondbloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 393,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,769,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Bondbloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 36,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Finally, Matrix Trust Co boosted its position in Bondbloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 8,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 3,031 shares during the period.

Bondbloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:XHLF opened at $50.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.23. Bondbloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a one year low of $49.94 and a one year high of $50.39.

Bondbloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

Bondbloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.218 per share. This is a positive change from Bondbloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XHLF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of six months. XHLF was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

