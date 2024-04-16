Cerity Partners LLC Buys Shares of 38,445 Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 38,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,089,000. Cerity Partners LLC owned about 0.32% of Standex International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Standex International in the fourth quarter worth about $12,607,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Standex International by 187.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 112,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,254,000 after acquiring an additional 73,508 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Standex International by 205.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 62,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,628,000 after acquiring an additional 41,927 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Standex International by 371.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 38,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Standex International by 97.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,736,000 after purchasing an additional 33,389 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SXI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Standex International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Standex International from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Standex International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.00.

SXI opened at $170.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.03. Standex International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $117.24 and a fifty-two week high of $184.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $171.17 and a 200 day moving average of $154.32.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Standex International had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $178.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Standex International Co. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.33%.

In related news, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 4,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $882,180.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,319,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 4,901 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $882,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,332 shares in the company, valued at $10,319,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $825,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,233 shares in the company, valued at $10,268,445. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,084 shares of company stock valued at $2,980,448. 2.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

