Cerity Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

Cerity Partners LLC reduced its position in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Free Report) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,615 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned 0.20% of CONSOL Energy worth $6,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 866.7% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in CONSOL Energy by 109.0% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in CONSOL Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CONSOL Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

CONSOL Energy Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of CEIX opened at $84.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.76. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.40 and a 52 week high of $114.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Insider Transactions at CONSOL Energy

CONSOL Energy ( NYSE:CEIX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $649.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.90 million. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 49.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 11.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO John Rothka sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total value of $189,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,239,492.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, B. Riley decreased their target price on CONSOL Energy from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

About CONSOL Energy

CONSOL Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company's PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

