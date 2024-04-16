Cerity Partners LLC Has $6.31 Million Holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 556.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,338 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,669 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $6,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 57.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 74.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNQ opened at $77.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.96. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52-week low of $52.66 and a 52-week high of $82.58. The firm has a market cap of $83.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.23 and its 200-day moving average is $66.93.

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $7.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 21.74%. Sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.774 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.25%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

