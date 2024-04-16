Cerity Partners LLC Has $6.61 Million Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 506 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $6,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $670,512,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Public Storage by 111,535.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,246,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $349,388,000 after buying an additional 1,245,851 shares in the last quarter. Second Half Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Public Storage during the 3rd quarter worth $290,129,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Public Storage by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,755,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $832,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,168,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $835,032,000 after acquiring an additional 729,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PSA. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Public Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Public Storage from $307.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.00.

Public Storage stock opened at $265.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $282.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $276.58. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $233.18 and a 12 month high of $312.25. The company has a market capitalization of $46.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($1.94). Public Storage had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 45.34%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 108.50%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

