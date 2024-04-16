Cerity Partners LLC Has $8.12 Million Stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,107 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned 0.11% of iShares Biotechnology ETF worth $8,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 30,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,152,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT raised its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 129,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 6,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO grew its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 29,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,028,000 after buying an additional 3,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $563,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $127.84 on Tuesday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $111.83 and a 1-year high of $141.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $135.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.126 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

