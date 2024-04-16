Cerity Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 287.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 606,057 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 449,604 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $7,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2.7% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 31,374 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 13,649 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 3.6% during the second quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 24,355 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.0% during the third quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 85,588 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 11,812 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Ford Motor news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $337,031.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,988.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group lowered Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.82.

Ford Motor Stock Down 3.0 %

F stock opened at $12.23 on Tuesday. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $15.42. The company has a market cap of $48.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.06 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

