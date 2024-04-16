Cerity Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 63,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,547,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 43.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 23.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 4,154 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 36.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after buying an additional 15,865 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 20.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 4.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 64,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares during the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on STLD shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Steel Dynamics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.43.

NASDAQ STLD opened at $140.97 on Tuesday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $90.55 and a one year high of $151.34. The company has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $135.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.02). Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 29.49% and a net margin of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 11.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.61%.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

