Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 16,760 Shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 334,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,760 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 1.10% of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF worth $8,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,615,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 2,233.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,288,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,638 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,096,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,049,000 after acquiring an additional 395,510 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,872,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,959,000 after acquiring an additional 252,860 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,311,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,768,000 after acquiring an additional 233,246 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF stock opened at $24.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $741 million, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.41 and a 200-day moving average of $23.28.

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

