Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 254,524 Shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 332.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 331,021 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 254,524 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $7,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kenvue during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Kenvue in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Kenvue in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kenvue in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kenvue in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KVUE stock opened at $19.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.88 and a 200 day moving average of $20.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Kenvue Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.82 and a twelve month high of $27.80.

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 9.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.85.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

