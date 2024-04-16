Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 62,030 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 390.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,917 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,030 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $7,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,852,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,172,226,000 after purchasing an additional 335,124 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,322,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,266,977,000 after purchasing an additional 348,169 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 10.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,408,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $796,290,000 after purchasing an additional 787,221 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 9.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,305,596 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $597,140,000 after purchasing an additional 569,887 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,667,924 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $536,752,000 after purchasing an additional 217,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on LYB. Citigroup boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Vertical Research raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, Director Robin W.T. Buchanan sold 18,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total transaction of $1,819,431.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,233,246.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kenneth Todd Lane sold 29,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.19, for a total transaction of $2,899,224.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,101,476.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robin W.T. Buchanan sold 18,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total transaction of $1,819,431.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,246.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,853 shares of company stock worth $8,077,267. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $100.46 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.05. The firm has a market cap of $32.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.19. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $84.80 and a 1 year high of $106.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.07). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 77.28%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

See Also

