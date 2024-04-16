Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 8,779 Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,574 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,779 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned 0.16% of Badger Meter worth $7,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Badger Meter during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Badger Meter in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Badger Meter in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Badger Meter by 8,666.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 526 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 33.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 532 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. 89.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Badger Meter Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BMI opened at $153.15 on Tuesday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.02 and a 1 year high of $170.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.28.

Badger Meter Dividend Announcement

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $182.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.24 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is presently 34.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Badger Meter from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Badger Meter

In other news, VP Fred J. Begale sold 1,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.92, for a total transaction of $195,992.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,181 shares in the company, valued at $355,328.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP William R. A. Bergum sold 1,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.23, for a total value of $221,221.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,422 shares in the company, valued at $2,096,919.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Fred J. Begale sold 1,203 shares of Badger Meter stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.92, for a total value of $195,992.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,181 shares in the company, valued at $355,328.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,813 shares of company stock worth $448,167. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Badger Meter Profile

(Free Report)

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

Featured Stories

