Cerity Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 17,554 Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,554 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,085,000. Cerity Partners LLC owned 0.21% of Cavco Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Cavco Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Cavco Industries in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Cavco Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Cavco Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cavco Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. 95.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Cavco Industries

In related news, insider Matthew A. Nino sold 2,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $848,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Paul Bigbee sold 262 shares of Cavco Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.13, for a total value of $96,188.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,221.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew A. Nino sold 2,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $848,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Cavco Industries Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CVCO opened at $370.43 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $374.11 and a 200-day moving average of $324.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 1.15. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $233.84 and a twelve month high of $400.99.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.36 by ($0.09). Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $446.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 19.46 EPS for the current year.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

