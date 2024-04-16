Cerity Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 241,760 On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 241,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,520,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in ON by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,708,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,076,000 after acquiring an additional 76,746 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP raised its holdings in ON by 204.7% in the 3rd quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 517,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,410,000 after purchasing an additional 347,942 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in ON by 7.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,887,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,416,000 after purchasing an additional 554,513 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ON by 10.3% during the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 292,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,133,000 after purchasing an additional 27,206 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in ON by 127.9% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 131,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,549,000 after buying an additional 73,839 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays started coverage on ON in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of ON from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ON from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of ON in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of ON in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ON presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.13.

NYSE:ONON opened at $32.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.74 and its 200 day moving average is $29.21. On Holding AG has a 12 month low of $23.41 and a 12 month high of $37.08. The company has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.16.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.18). ON had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 4.04%. The firm had revenue of $504.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.30 million. On average, research analysts forecast that On Holding AG will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products worldwide. The company offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, training, all-day activities, and tennis. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores.

