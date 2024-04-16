Cerity Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 286,062 Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN)

Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 286,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,201,000. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 9.14% of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 2,053.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January in the third quarter worth $32,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Rovin Capital UT ADV boosted its holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 7.0% in the third quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 8,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 7.0% in the third quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EJAN opened at $28.60 on Tuesday. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January has a 1 year low of $26.82 and a 1 year high of $29.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.06.

About Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (EJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI Emerging Markets Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

