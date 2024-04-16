Cerity Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Cerity Partners LLC cut its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 294,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,531 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned about 0.21% of iShares Global REIT ETF worth $7,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in REET. Kooman & Associates raised its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 192,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,076,000 after buying an additional 6,188 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,661,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,182,000 after acquiring an additional 809,652 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,360,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 470,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,365,000 after purchasing an additional 81,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $562,000.

Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF stock opened at $22.23 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 0.92. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $19.69 and a 1 year high of $24.65.

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

