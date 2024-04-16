Cerity Partners LLC Sells 244,061 Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Cerity Partners LLC cut its stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 796,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244,061 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in NU were worth $6,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its position in NU by 1,232.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NU by 37.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NU in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NU during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in NU during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NU stock opened at $10.96 on Tuesday. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $4.51 and a twelve month high of $12.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.08.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. NU had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 12.84%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NU shares. TheStreet upgraded NU from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of NU from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of NU from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.67.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

