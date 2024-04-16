Cerity Partners LLC Sells 300 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Cerity Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,253 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $7,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get BHP Group alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in BHP Group by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,338,797 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $798,672,000 after buying an additional 5,632,545 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at $174,257,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in BHP Group by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,768,982 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $238,991,000 after buying an additional 938,755 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in BHP Group by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,993,564 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $170,274,000 after buying an additional 924,202 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in BHP Group by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,463,194 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $113,033,000 after buying an additional 718,247 shares during the period. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BHP has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

BHP Group Trading Up 0.9 %

BHP stock opened at $59.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.13. BHP Group Limited has a twelve month low of $54.28 and a twelve month high of $69.11.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $1.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 5.2%.

About BHP Group

(Free Report)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.