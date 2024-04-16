Cerity Partners LLC Sells 32,881 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Cerity Partners LLC cut its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,868 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 32,881 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned about 0.11% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association worth $7,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZION. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 628.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the third quarter worth $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 274.6% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,098 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 51.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,251 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4,613.3% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Price Performance

ZION opened at $40.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.99. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $46.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.13.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 4,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $181,115.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,926.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, CEO Harris H. Simmons purchased 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.99 per share, with a total value of $140,364.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,261,866 shares in the company, valued at $49,200,155.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 4,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $181,115.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,926.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,022 shares of company stock valued at $744,893. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Wedbush reduced their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $49.50 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays increased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Zions Bancorporation, National Association

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

(Free Report)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.