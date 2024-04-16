Cerity Partners LLC Takes Position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 79,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,391,000. Cerity Partners LLC owned 0.17% of Diodes as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 225,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,119,000 after acquiring an additional 30,840 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Diodes by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 586,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,257,000 after purchasing an additional 57,817 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Diodes by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 24,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after buying an additional 5,786 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in Diodes by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 142,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,204,000 after buying an additional 26,142 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 14.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 912,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,955,000 after buying an additional 112,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total value of $204,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,477,364.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Diodes news, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.30, for a total transaction of $228,820.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,234.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total value of $204,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,477,364.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,774,570. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

DIOD stock opened at $67.88 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.25. Diodes Incorporated has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $97.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.47.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Diodes had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $322.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIOD has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Diodes from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Diodes from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Diodes from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.40.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.

