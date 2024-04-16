Cerity Partners LLC Takes Position in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 100,727 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,093,000. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Hawkins at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 249,984 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,474,000 after purchasing an additional 9,114 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Hawkins by 13.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,648 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Hawkins by 65.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,766 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 3,846 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Hawkins by 11.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,687 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Hawkins by 3.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. 69.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HWKN opened at $77.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.45. Hawkins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.20 and a 52 week high of $79.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.81 and a 200-day moving average of $66.38.

Hawkins ( NASDAQ:HWKN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10. Hawkins had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 7.91%. The business had revenue of $208.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.24 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hawkins, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.39%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hawkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th.

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

