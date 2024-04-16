Cerity Partners LLC Takes Position in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 94,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,562,000. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Monarch Casino & Resort as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCRI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 31.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 130,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,387,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 190.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Monarch Casino & Resort from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in a research report on Friday, January 5th.

MCRI stock opened at $70.55 on Tuesday. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.25 and a twelve month high of $77.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.80 and its 200-day moving average is $66.96.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.11). Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The company had revenue of $128.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.33 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

