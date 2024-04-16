Children’s Place Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:PLCE)

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 14,270 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 229% compared to the typical volume of 4,333 put options.

Children’s Place Stock Down 7.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ PLCE opened at $7.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Children’s Place has a 12-month low of $7.02 and a 12-month high of $38.03. The company has a market cap of $89.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on PLCE. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Children’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Children’s Place from $24.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. B. Riley cut Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Children’s Place from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.

Insider Activity at Children’s Place

In other Children’s Place news, major shareholder Mithaq Capital Spc purchased 1,566,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.80 per share, for a total transaction of $24,750,305.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,663,743 shares in the company, valued at $73,687,139.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Children’s Place by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC now owns 129,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 57,740 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Children’s Place by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 8,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Mithaq Capital SPC acquired a new position in Children’s Place in the fourth quarter worth about $7,999,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Children’s Place in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,469,000. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP raised its stake in Children’s Place by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 149,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after buying an additional 14,207 shares in the last quarter.

Children’s Place Company Profile

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer in North America. It operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. The company offers apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children and tweens; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, Sugar & Jade, and PJ Place brand names.

Featured Articles

