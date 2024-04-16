Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Stock Price Up 0.5% on Analyst Upgrade

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.5% on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $2,500.00 to $2,986.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill traded as high as $2,982.90 and last traded at $2,973.00. Approximately 43,382 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 231,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2,957.60.

CMG has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,700.00 to $3,270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,650.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stephens assumed coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Friday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $3,010.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,930.00 to $2,226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,720.59.

In other news, insider Christopher W. Brandt sold 3,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,927.84, for a total transaction of $9,219,768.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,071,093.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Christopher W. Brandt sold 3,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,927.84, for a total transaction of $9,219,768.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,071,093.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,399.91, for a total value of $4,790,220.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,870,779.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,793 shares of company stock worth $18,321,152. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,759.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,363.48. The firm has a market cap of $80.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.28.

Chipotle Mexican Grill’s stock is set to split on Wednesday, June 26th. The 50-1 split was announced on Tuesday, March 19th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, June 25th.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $10.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.73 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 12.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.29 EPS. Analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 53.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

