Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,123 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Confluent were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Confluent by 720.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 272,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,170,000 after acquiring an additional 239,232 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Confluent by 3,176.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 149,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,215,000 after acquiring an additional 145,391 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 1st quarter worth about $5,322,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 1st quarter worth about $507,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Confluent by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

CFLT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Confluent in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Confluent from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Confluent from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Confluent from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Confluent from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Confluent presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.64.

CFLT stock opened at $28.41 on Tuesday. Confluent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.69 and a 1-year high of $41.22. The firm has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.33 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.38 and its 200-day moving average is $26.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Confluent had a negative net margin of 56.99% and a negative return on equity of 44.16%. The company had revenue of $213.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.62 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 4,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $132,104.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 123,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,970,428.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 4,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $132,104.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 123,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,970,428.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Erica Schultz sold 63,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $2,161,050.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 706,715 shares in the company, valued at $23,964,705.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,433,170 shares of company stock worth $46,438,029 in the last three months. Insiders own 22.08% of the company’s stock.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

