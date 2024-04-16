Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,009 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $4,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CTVA. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Corteva by 420.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 37,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 30,605 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Corteva by 2.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,432,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in Corteva by 38.1% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 146,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,409,000 after buying an additional 40,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Corteva in the first quarter worth approximately $799,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Corteva from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.05.

Corteva Stock Down 0.2 %

Corteva stock opened at $53.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.22 and a 1-year high of $63.06.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 7.43%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.75%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

