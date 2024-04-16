CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,625 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,492 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $4,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CoStar Group by 111.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 8,253 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 504.5% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CoStar Group in the first quarter valued at $1,427,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 10.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 32.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CSGP. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $97.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.08.

CSGP opened at $87.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.75 billion, a PE ratio of 95.14, a PEG ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.84. CoStar Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.35 and a twelve month high of $100.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.27. The company has a current ratio of 12.01, a quick ratio of 12.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.27 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 6.08%. CoStar Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

