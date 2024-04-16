CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Position Boosted by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 220,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,624 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $7,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CSX by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 318,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,045,000 after purchasing an additional 4,885 shares during the last quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $292,000. Eagle Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in CSX by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 57,608 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 28,715 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in CSX by 450.5% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $35.14 on Tuesday. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $29.03 and a 12 month high of $40.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.29.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. CSX had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. CSX’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CSX shares. StockNews.com cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.28.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

