CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Stake Lessened by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,822 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $4,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CYBR. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 513.7% in the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 836,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,773,000 after purchasing an additional 700,210 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter worth $55,479,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 226.5% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 581,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,151,000 after acquiring an additional 403,076 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 226.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 295,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,434,000 after acquiring an additional 205,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the third quarter worth $24,857,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CYBR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on CyberArk Software from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on CyberArk Software from $245.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on CyberArk Software from $255.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.54.

CyberArk Software Stock Down 3.4 %

CYBR stock opened at $239.94 on Tuesday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a twelve month low of $120.11 and a twelve month high of $283.00. The company has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of -148.11 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $259.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.38.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.53. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $223.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.65 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

CyberArk Software Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

