Dearborn Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Dearborn Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $18,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7,833.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth about $40,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 290.9% in the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Robbins Farley boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Bank of America increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.56.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $602,872.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 202,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,174,647. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $602,872.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 202,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,174,647. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total transaction of $765,811.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,656,006.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,020,696 shares of company stock valued at $186,794,151 over the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPM stock opened at $182.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $525.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $188.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $131.81 and a 12-month high of $200.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.69). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The business had revenue of $38.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

