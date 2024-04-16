DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 77 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,116 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Eagle Materials by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Eagle Materials by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,421 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Eagle Materials by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 418 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Eagle Materials by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,239 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Loop Capital upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Eagle Materials from $200.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Eagle Materials from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Eagle Materials from $244.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.50.

EXP stock opened at $250.02 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $254.82 and its 200-day moving average is $210.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.34. Eagle Materials Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.12 and a twelve month high of $272.72.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The construction company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $558.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.23 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 40.05% and a net margin of 22.24%. Equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 14.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is presently 7.06%.

In other Eagle Materials news, SVP Tony Thompson sold 638 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.07, for a total value of $149,974.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,383,362.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Eagle Materials news, SVP Tony Thompson sold 638 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.07, for a total value of $149,974.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,383,362.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Cribbs sold 2,000 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.66, for a total value of $429,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,360,287.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,444 shares of company stock valued at $4,414,889. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

