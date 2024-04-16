Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Purchased by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 58.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,623 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $6,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Dover alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DOV. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dover during the fourth quarter worth approximately $167,153,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Dover by 112.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,902,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $257,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,470 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Dover in the fourth quarter valued at $126,175,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 160.2% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,428,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,319,000 after purchasing an additional 879,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Dover by 2,173.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 817,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,997,000 after purchasing an additional 781,189 shares in the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Dover

In other Dover news, Director Stephen M. Todd sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total transaction of $256,785.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,955 shares in the company, valued at $3,929,666.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 6,000 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $1,060,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,909 shares in the company, valued at $3,164,699.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen M. Todd sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total transaction of $256,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,955 shares in the company, valued at $3,929,666.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,910 shares of company stock valued at $4,318,059 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Dover Stock Down 0.8 %

DOV opened at $170.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $127.25 and a 12 month high of $178.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.37.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 25.95%. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dover Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DOV. Barclays upped their target price on Dover from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Dover from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Dover from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DOV

Dover Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.