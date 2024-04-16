Dowlais Group plc (LON:DWL) Insider Shali Vasudeva Buys 24,215 Shares

Dowlais Group plc (LON:DWL – Get Free Report) insider Shali Vasudeva purchased 24,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 82 ($1.02) per share, for a total transaction of £19,856.30 ($24,718.41).
Dowlais Group Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of DWL opened at GBX 80.65 ($1.00) on Tuesday. Dowlais Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 74.45 ($0.93) and a twelve month high of GBX 148 ($1.84). The company has a market cap of £1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -224.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 84.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 94.44.
Dowlais Group Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a GBX 2.80 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.11%. This is an increase from Dowlais Group’s previous dividend of $1.40. Dowlais Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,111.11%.
About Dowlais Group
Dowlais Group Plc manufactures and sells automotive parts in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company engages in developing, manufacturing, and supplying automotive drive systems for conventional and electric vehicles. It manufactures sideshafts, propshafts, and constant velocity joints for passenger vehicles; and AWD systems and eDrive systems, as well as provides component solutions to systems, including control software.
