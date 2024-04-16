East West Bancorp (EWBC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.01 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $654.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.91 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 29.11%. East West Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect East West Bancorp to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

East West Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ EWBC opened at $72.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.20 and a 200 day moving average of $67.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. East West Bancorp has a twelve month low of $41.12 and a twelve month high of $79.54.

East West Bancorp Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This is a boost from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.89%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EWBC shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $76.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, East West Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.15.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on East West Bancorp

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $147,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,655.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other East West Bancorp news, Director Molly Campbell sold 1,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.26, for a total value of $125,547.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,400.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $147,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,739 shares in the company, valued at $1,231,655.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On East West Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWBC. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 61.4% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 48.6% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.