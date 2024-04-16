Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN) Director Richard A. Heyman Sells 1,270 Shares

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) Director Richard A. Heyman sold 1,270 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $25,387.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 137,155 shares in the company, valued at $2,741,728.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Enliven Therapeutics Stock Down 5.4 %

NASDAQ ELVN opened at $19.94 on Tuesday. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $26.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $821.53 million, a PE ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.88 and its 200 day moving average is $14.25.

Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.09. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Mizuho initiated coverage on Enliven Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enliven Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in Enliven Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Enliven Therapeutics by 532.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Enliven Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Enliven Therapeutics

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

Featured Stories

