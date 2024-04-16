Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN) Stock Price Down 3.6% Following Insider Selling

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) traded down 3.6% during trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $20.16 and last traded at $20.32. 15,170 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 207,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.08.

Get Enliven Therapeutics alerts:

Specifically, Director Richard A. Heyman sold 1,270 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $25,387.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 137,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,741,728.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard A. Heyman sold 1,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $25,387.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 137,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,741,728.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder 5Am Partners Vi, Llc sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 771,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,579,745. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 763,661 shares of company stock valued at $13,213,762. Company insiders own 45.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company.

Enliven Therapeutics Trading Down 5.4 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.25. The company has a market capitalization of $821.53 million, a PE ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.09. As a group, analysts predict that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enliven Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $157,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

About Enliven Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enliven Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enliven Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.