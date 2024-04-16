Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Holdings Lifted by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $7,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 53.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 314 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $116.67 on Tuesday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.43 and a twelve month high of $131.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.63.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.43% and a net margin of 8.10%. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EXPD. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America began coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.63.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total value of $245,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,424.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

