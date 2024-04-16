Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. Has $675,000 Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,832 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.5% of Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spreng Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 4.0% during the first quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.3% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.1% during the first quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Weik Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 1,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.61.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total transaction of $94,769.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,009,032.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total transaction of $94,769.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,009,032.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.56, for a total transaction of $127,648.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,043.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 251,339 shares of company stock worth $36,033,907 in the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $154.86 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.63 and a 1 year high of $160.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

