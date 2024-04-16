Fiske plc (LON:FKE) Insider Tony R. Pattison Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

Fiske plc (LON:FKE – Get Free Report) insider Tony R. Pattison bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 73 ($0.91) per share, with a total value of £3,650 ($4,543.76).

Get Fiske alerts:

Fiske Stock Down 3.2 %

FKE stock opened at GBX 75 ($0.93) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Fiske plc has a 1-year low of GBX 46.50 ($0.58) and a 1-year high of GBX 88 ($1.10). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 75.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 62.10. The firm has a market cap of £8.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,500.00 and a beta of 0.12.

Fiske Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a dividend of GBX 0.25 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 0.54%. Fiske’s payout ratio is 2,000.00%.

About Fiske

Fiske plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial intermediation services in the United Kingdom. The company offers discretionary investment management, advisory managed, execution-only, and stockbroking services; and other services, such as client cash accounts, individual savings accounts, self-invested personal pensions and small self-administered schemes, nominee services, and custody services to private clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fiske Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiske and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.