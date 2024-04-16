Fortune Financial Advisors LLC Grows Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Fortune Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,968 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 2.3% of Fortune Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. now owns 61,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,591,000 after buying an additional 4,664 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 15,747 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,623 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,416,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $577,908,000 after buying an additional 104,366 shares during the period. Finally, NatWest Group plc increased its holdings in Alphabet by 239.0% in the 4th quarter. NatWest Group plc now owns 100,793 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,080,000 after buying an additional 71,057 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet stock opened at $154.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.63 and a 12-month high of $160.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $145.55 and its 200 day moving average is $140.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.56, for a total transaction of $127,648.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,275,043.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.56, for a total transaction of $127,648.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,991 shares in the company, valued at $1,275,043.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total transaction of $3,198,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,400,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,163,148.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 251,339 shares of company stock worth $36,033,907 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Redburn Atlantic lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.61.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

