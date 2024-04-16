Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Snap-on by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,365,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,079,000 after buying an additional 44,555 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Snap-on by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,276,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,509,000 after buying an additional 26,260 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Snap-on by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,255,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,984,000 after buying an additional 8,649 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in Snap-on by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,129,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,038,000 after buying an additional 20,485 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Snap-on by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 877,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,298,000 after buying an additional 30,664 shares during the period. 84.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 7,522 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.94, for a total transaction of $2,045,532.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,014,052.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Snap-on news, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 12,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.13, for a total transaction of $3,509,962.61. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,233,344.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 7,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.94, for a total transaction of $2,045,532.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,661 shares in the company, valued at $26,014,052.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,368 shares of company stock worth $13,399,449 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Snap-on Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $285.83 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $284.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $278.04. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $238.90 and a 12 month high of $298.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.99.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.09. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.42 EPS. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $336.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, February 16th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $306.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Snap-on

Snap-on Company Profile

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.