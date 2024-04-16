Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 50.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,524 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth about $274,000. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,672 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter worth about $380,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IFF opened at $82.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.23, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.67. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.11 and a fifty-two week high of $97.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.05.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.03). International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is -15.94%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.35.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

