Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $106,000 Stock Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 74.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,318 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PNW. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after buying an additional 5,768 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 494,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,620,000 after buying an additional 31,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 135,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,571,000 after buying an additional 9,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $72.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.77 and a 200-day moving average of $72.06. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $65.20 and a 1-year high of $86.03.

PNW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

