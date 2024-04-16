Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $106,000 Stock Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 74.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,318 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PNW. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after buying an additional 5,768 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 494,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,620,000 after buying an additional 31,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 135,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,571,000 after buying an additional 9,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.
Pinnacle West Capital Stock Performance
Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $72.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.77 and a 200-day moving average of $72.06. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $65.20 and a 1-year high of $86.03.
About Pinnacle West Capital
Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.
