Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $93,000 Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 41.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 670 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 482 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,734 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,026,000 after buying an additional 4,047 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,593,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 141,483 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,427,000 after buying an additional 18,522 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 240,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,309,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 51,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,045,000 after buying an additional 9,183 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Genuine Parts

In other news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total transaction of $503,490.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,230,383.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GPC shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.89.

Genuine Parts Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE GPC opened at $144.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $149.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.23. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $126.35 and a 52 week high of $174.91.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.06. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.87%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Further Reading

