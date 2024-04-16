Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 205 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,259 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 299.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 23,910 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 2.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 5.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 4.0% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of HWM stock opened at $63.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.33 and a 200 day moving average of $56.07. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.17 and a 52 week high of $69.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.69, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on HWM shares. Barclays upped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.44, for a total value of $3,034,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 229,568 shares in the company, valued at $15,482,065.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

