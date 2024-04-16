Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 935 Shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 29.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 935 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Jackson Financial alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JXN. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Jackson Financial by 45,699.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,241,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234,184 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC raised its stake in Jackson Financial by 2,218.3% during the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,759,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683,720 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Jackson Financial by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,933,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518,547 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Jackson Financial by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,939,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Jackson Financial by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,238,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,563 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Jackson Financial news, Director Derek G. Kirkland bought 3,500 shares of Jackson Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.67 per share, with a total value of $194,845.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 37,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,100,206.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Jackson Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.80.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on JXN

Jackson Financial Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Jackson Financial stock opened at $64.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.43. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.70 and a 12-month high of $68.97.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by ($1.00). The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 15.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jackson Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. This is a positive change from Jackson Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

Jackson Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jackson Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jackson Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.